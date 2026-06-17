Trump threatens to resume bombing campaign if Iran does not "behave"

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump arrives to attend a musical interlude before a gala dinner as part of the G7 summit in Evian-les-Bains, France, June 16, 2026. Ludovic Marin/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

EVIAN-LES-BAINS, France, June 17 - U.S President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that an interim accord with Iran was not final, and that he could resume a bombing campaign if he did not like it or if Tehran did not "behave".

"It's a memorandum of understanding. And if I don't like it, we'll go back to shooting at them, dropping bombs on their head. If I don't like it, if they don't behave, we'll go right back to dropping bombs right smack in the middle of their head, OK?" Trump said on the sidelines of a G7 summit in France.

Trump said the Iran memorandum of understanding did not include immediate sanctions relief for Iran.

Trump heaped praise on the framework agreement that his administration had negotiated, saying: "That's a very strong deal. Nobody knows what it is, but it's very strong, and most people seem to be very happy."

He said the agreement would be a boon for markets.

"There's nothing so smart as the market, and the market loves it beyond anything that I've actually seen," he said, adding: "The alternative would be a worldwide depression."

Oil prices were near a three-month low on Wednesday, with Trump predicting further decreases : "I think oil prices might get lower than where they were before the war." REUTERS