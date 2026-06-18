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Trump thanks China's Xi, Russia's Putin for being 'neutral' in Iran war

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A visitor takes a video of an artwork depicting U.S. President Donald Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping at an exhibition, which is called \"Yalta 2.0\" and opened to make a reference to the 1945 Yalta Conference, at an art gallery in Livadia park in Yalta, Crimea, February 8, 2025. REUTERS/Alexey Pavlishak

An artwork depicts US President Donald Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping at an exhibition in Yalta, Crimea.

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EVIAN-LES-BAINS - US President Donald Trump on June 17 described Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin as "neutral" during the war with Iran, saying they had not thwarted his efforts to curb Tehran's nuclear ambitions.

"I just want to thank them because they made it a lot better," Trump said following the adoption of a ceasefire agreement in the conflict.

Speaking at a press conference at the Group of Seven conference in Evian-les-Bains, France, Trump told reporters he was grateful to the leaders for staying out of the conflict.

"I want to thank China, President Xi. I was with him, and he stayed neutral, totally neutral, and I appreciate it," Trump said. "And I want to thank Vladimir Putin, he was very neutral. They could have made it much more difficult for us."

Trump's comments stood in contrast to his comments on US allies from Japan to Europe, whom he has criticised for not helping with the military operation or subsequent efforts to clear the Strait of Hormuz, the Iran-blocked maritime trade route.

Moscow and Beijing maintain close ties with Tehran. Russia has said the war could lead to a nuclear arms race in the Middle East.

Beijing has condemned Washington's attacks on Tehran as a brazen violation of the country's sovereignty. US intelligence officials assess that Beijing supplied Tehran with goods with potential military uses, according to people familiar with the matter. China's independent oil refiners have been Iran's main customers during the conflict, defying US sanctions.

But Trump said that Xi was helpful to resolving the conflict, and avoided sending in "big weaponry" or shoulder-fired surface-to-air missiles.

"They could have sent in an oil ship with six destroyers alongside of it, on each side. They didn't do that. President Xi helped me. He tried to help, and I think he probably helped get it solved," Trump said.

The embassies of China and Russia in Washington did not immediately respond to a request for comment. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.