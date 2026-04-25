Trump tells Reuters he will discuss digital tax, NATO with King Charles

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U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks to NCAA Collegiate National Champions in the State Dining Room at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., April 21, 2026. REUTERS/Kylie Cooper

WASHINGTON, April 24 - U.S. President Donald Trump told Reuters on Friday that Iran, NATO and the United Kingdom's digital services tax are among the topics he plans to discuss with King Charles during the king's visit to Washington next week.

"I'm going to talk about everything," Trump said during a phone interview. "I'm going to talk about it. He is a friend of mine, and he is a great guy."

Charles' four-day state visit starting Monday will mark the 250th anniversary of U.S. independence from Britain.

He will make stops in Virginia, New York and Washington, D.C., where he will privately meet with Trump and deliver an address before the U.S. Congress.

The visit also comes against the backdrop of the worst relations between the two countries since the Suez Crisis in 1956, with repeated criticism by Trump of Prime Minister Keir Starmer over his refusal to join the attack on Iran and dismissive remarks about Britain's military capabilities.

The U.S. president has also threatened to impose tariffs on Britain if Starmer does not drop the digital services tax. REUTERS