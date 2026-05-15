Trump suggests deadly Russian strike on Kyiv could set back peace efforts

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Russia said that Ukrainian drones had killed four people, including a child, in an overnight strike on the city of Ryazan.

ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE – President Donald Trump on May 15 suggested a Russian missile strike on a Kyiv apartment building that killed 24 people, including three children, could set back efforts to find a peaceful settlement to Moscow's war in Ukraine.

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One on his way back from China, Mr Trump – who has tried and so far failed to broker an end to a war he has called a senseless bloodbath – said he had discussed the conflict with Chinese President Xi Jinping and that both leaders had agreed that they wanted the fighting to end.

“It’s one that we’d like to see settled. Until last night, it was looking good, but they (the Ukrainians) took a big hit last night. So it’s gonna happen (the end of the war). But it’s a shame,” Mr Trump said, in a reference to the Russian attack.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called for Moscow to be punished for the strike after laying red roses at the rubble of the apartment building on May 15 .

Russia said that Ukrainian drones had killed four people, including a child, in an overnight strike on the city of Ryazan.

Both sides say they do not deliberately target civilians.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to travel to China and meet Mr Xi next week. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters the exact dates would be announced soon.

Mr Peskov said Mr Putin hoped to discuss Mr Trump’s China visit with Mr Xi, as well as bilateral ties and international matters. REUTERS