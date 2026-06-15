Trump speaks with Putin, Zelensky on his 80th birthday as peace talks remain on hold

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US President Donald Trump has held calls with Russian President Vladimir Putin (left) and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (right), even as efforts to end the war in Ukraine remain stalled.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump held a “friendly and frank” phone call on the US president’s birthday, the Kremlin said. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky also spoke with Trump.

“The conversation was friendly and frank in character and lasted about an hour,” Kremlin foreign policy aide Yuri Ushakov said on June 14. The pair discussed international issues, the negotiations between the US and Iran and contacts between Washington and Moscow.

Ushakov said US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law, planned to return to Russia soon, without giving more detail.

The conversation comes as US-brokered talks between Kyiv and Moscow on ending the war are stalled with Trump focused on the conflict with Iran.

Putin and Trump addressed recent strikes against civilian targets in Russia, Ushakov said.

Ukrainian forces overnight targeted a Russian chemical plant in the Tula region and an oil storage facility in the Yaroslavl area, among other locations, in what Kyiv has characterised as an ongoing effort deprive Russia of oil income and supplies.

Ukraine’s Zelensky said on social media that he had a “great conversation” with Trump on June 14, congratulating the US president on his 80th birthday and touching on diplomatic issues.

“We discussed things that could help bring about peace now, and I informed the president about the latest developments on the battlefield and how our position has strengthened,” Zelensky said.

The Ukrainian president, along with Trump, is expected to attend the G-7 summit in France that starts on June 15.

“We agreed that we will discuss more during our meeting at the G-7 summit,” Zelensky said.

The White House hasn’t provided a readout on either of Trump’s calls. BLOOMBERG