Trump son-in-law Kushner, envoy Witkoff plan to meet Putin in Moscow: Report

White House envoy Steve Witkoff and US President Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner are seeking to travel to Moscow to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin, Bloomberg News reported on Jan 14 , citing people familiar with the matter.

The meeting could happen in January , though plans are not final and timing may slip due to unrest in Iran , the report said.

Reuters could not immediately verify the report. The White House did not immediately respond to a Reuters’ request for comment.

A White House official told Bloomberg no such meeting was currently scheduled.

The US officials will present the latest draft peace proposals to Mr Putin and his team, the report said, adding that the talks were expected to cover security guarantees from the US and Europe to uphold any agreement, and Ukraine’s post-war reconstruction.