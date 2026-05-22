Trump says US will send additional 5,000 troops to Poland

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US President Donald Trump greets Polish President Karol Nawrocki at the White House on Sept 3, 2025.

The United States will be sending an additional 5,000 troops to Poland, US President Donald Trump said on May 21 .

Mr Trump, in a Truth Social post, cited his relationship with Poland’s conservative nationalist president, Mr Karol Nawrocki, as the reason behind his decision to send additional troops.

The announcement comes two days after US Vice-President J.D. Vance told reporters a US troop deployment to Poland had been delayed.

The US had been reviewing its troop presence in Europe and had long been expected to scale it back following demands from Mr Trump that NATO take a larger role in the defence of Europe.

“Based on the successful Election of the now President of Poland, Karol Nawrocki, who I was proud to Endorse, and our relationship with him, I am pleased to announce that the United States will be sending an additional 5,000 Troops to Poland,” Mr Trump said in the post.

Mr Trump hosted Nawrocki at the White House in May 2025 and backed him at a crucial moment ahead of the Polish election in which Mr Nawrocki went on to defeat the candidate of Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk’s pro-European, centrist party.

Mr Trump met Mr Nawrocki again at the White House in September, and said at the time that the US could increase its troop presence in Poland and pledged to secure the country’s defence. REUTERS