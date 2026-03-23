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Trump says US has 'major points of agreement' in talks with Iran

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FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump gestures as he boards Air Force One to travel to Dover Air Force Base, as he departs from Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, U.S., March 18, 2026. REUTERS/Kylie Cooper/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump gestures as he boards Air Force One to travel to Dover Air Force Base, as he departs from Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, U.S., March 18, 2026. REUTERS/Kylie Cooper/File Photo

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WASHINGTON, March 23 - President Donald Trump on Monday told reporters the United States has held talks with Iran and that the two sides had "major points of agreement."

Trump said the conversations that took place on Sunday would to continue on Monday and that if the negotiations continued productively, there would be a deal very soon.

Trump added that his Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff and son-in-law Jared Kushner held the talks.

Earlier Trump said he had given orders to postpone any military strikes against Iranian power plants for five days, hours ahead of a deadline that threatened further escalation in the conflict now in its fourth week. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.