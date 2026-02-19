Trump says UK’s Starmer making ‘a big mistake’ with Diego Garcia lease
- Trump criticised UK Prime Minister Starmer for "losing control" of the Diego Garcia air base over new claims.
- Trump suggested the US might need Diego Garcia and Fairford to counter potential Iranian attacks if no nuclear deal is reached.
- UK will transfer Chagos Islands sovereignty to Mauritius in 2025, but retain a 99-year lease on Diego Garcia air base.
WASHINGTON - US President Donald Trump said on Feb 18 that British Prime Minister Keir Starmer was making a big mistake by entering into a lease of the US-UK air base on Diego Garcia.
“Prime Minister Starmer is losing control of this important Island by claims of entities never known of before,” Mr Trump said, in a post on Truth Social.
Mr Trump also said it may be necessary for the US to use Diego Garcia, and an airfield located in Fairford, in order to “eradicate a potential attack” by Iran if Tehran decides not to make a deal resolving their longstanding nuclear dispute.
Under a 2025 agreement, Britain will transfer sovereignty of the Chagos Islands
Britain will transfer sovereignty of the Chagos Islandsto Mauritius while retaining control of the strategically important US-UK air base on Diego Garcia under a 99-year lease. REUTERS