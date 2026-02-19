Straitstimes.com header logo

Trump says UK’s Starmer making ‘a big mistake’ with Diego Garcia lease

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer hold a press conference following their meeting at Chequers, near Aylesbury, Britain, September 18, 2025. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/ File Photo

US President Donald Trump (left) said British Prime Minister Keir Starmer was "losing control of this important Island" by entering into a lease with Mauritius.

PHOTO: REUTERS

  • Trump criticised UK Prime Minister Starmer for "losing control" of the Diego Garcia air base over new claims.
  • Trump suggested the US might need Diego Garcia and Fairford to counter potential Iranian attacks if no nuclear deal is reached.
  • UK will transfer Chagos Islands sovereignty to Mauritius in 2025, but retain a 99-year lease on Diego Garcia air base.

WASHINGTON - US President Donald Trump said on Feb 18 that British Prime Minister Keir Starmer was making a big mistake by entering into a lease of the US-UK air base on Diego Garcia.

“Prime Minister Starmer is losing control of this important Island by claims of entities never known of before,” Mr Trump said, in a post on Truth Social.

Mr Trump also said it may be necessary for the US to use Diego Garcia, and an airfield located in Fairford, in order to “eradicate a potential attack” by Iran if Tehran decides not to make a deal resolving

their longstanding nuclear dispute.

Under a 2025 agreement,

Britain will transfer sovereignty of the Chagos Islands

to Mauritius while retaining control of the strategically important US-UK air base on Diego Garcia under a 99-year lease. REUTERS

