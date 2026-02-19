Trump says UK’s Starmer making ‘a big mistake’ with Diego Garcia lease

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

US President Donald Trump (left) said British Prime Minister Keir Starmer was "losing control of this important Island" by entering into a lease with Mauritius.

WASHINGTON - US President Donald Trump said on Feb 18 that British Prime Minister Keir Starmer was making a big mistake by entering into a lease of the US-UK air base on Diego Garcia.

“Prime Minister Starmer is losing control of this important Island by claims of entities never known of before,” Mr Trump said, in a post on Truth Social.

Mr Trump also said it may be necessary for the US to use Diego Garcia, and an airfield located in Fairford, in order to “eradicate a potential attack” by Iran if Tehran decides not to make a deal resolving their longstanding nuclear dispute.