Trump says Ukraine should accept plan to end war with Russia by Nov 27

A Ukrainian serviceman in the front-line city of Kostyantynivka, in Ukraine's Donetsk region, on Nov 16.

WASHINGTON - US President Donald Trump said he wants Ukraine to accept by Nov 27 a plan aimed at ending its nearly four-year war with Russia.

Mr Trump set the Thanksgiving Day deadline on Nov 21 after his administration presented the 28-point peace plan to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who noted the heavy pressure now on his country as it may have a “very tough choice” ahead, facing the prospect of losing its “dignity or the risk of losing a key partner.”

According to a Ukrainian government official, Mr Zelensky and European leaders have agreed to craft an alternative to the plan.

“I’ve had a lot of deadlines, but if things are working well, you tend to extend the deadlines,” Mr Trump said in a Fox News Radio interview. “But Thursday is, we think, an appropriate time.”

The US-backed proposal contains many of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s key demands, including Ukraine agreeing to give up joining Nato, cede parts of its territory, and reduce the size of its military.

Mr Trump later told reporters at the White House that if Mr Zelensky does not like the proposal, then “they should just keep fighting”.

“At some point, he’s going to have to accept something,” Mr Trump added.

In a video address to the nation on Nov 21, Mr Zelensky said he will enter negotiations with the US, but stressed that he will never betray Ukraine’s national interest, and the dignity and freedom of Ukrainians.

“We’re not making loud statements. We will work calmly with the United States and with all our partners,” Mr Zelensky said, adding he had a call with US Vice-President J.D. Vance to discuss details of the peace plan.

Mr Zelensky said on social media that they agreed to work together with European countries “at the level of national security advisers to make the path to peace truly doable”.

“Ukraine has always respected and continues to respect US President Donald Trump’s desire to put an end to the bloodshed, and we view every realistic proposal positively,” he wrote.

Mr Zelensky said he also discussed the peace plan with European leaders, including French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, as well as Mr Mark Rutte, secretary-general of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation.

Mr Putin, meanwhile, said during an online meeting with members of the Russian Security Council that he believes the 28-point plan can be used as “the basis for a final peaceful settlement”.