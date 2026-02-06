Trump says US retains right to ‘militarily’ secure Chagos airbase
WASHINGTON - US President Donald Trump on Feb 5 said he retained the right to “militarily secure” a joint US-UK airbase
in the Chagos Archipelago following "productive" discussions with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.
“I understand that the deal Prime Minister Starmer has made, according to many, the best he could make,” Mr Trump said, in a post on Truth Social, referencing a 2025 deal Mr Starmer made to cede sovereignty of the Chagos Archipelago
which includes the island with the joint US-UK air base.
Mr Trump had previously criticised the deal calling it an act of “total weakness”
and "great stupidity".
“However, if the lease deal, sometime in the future, ever falls apart, or anyone threatens or endangers US operations and forces at our Base, I retain the right to Militarily secure and reinforce the American presence in Diego Garcia,” Mr Trump said.
The British Prime Minister’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment. REUTERS