Trump says US retains right to ‘militarily’ secure Chagos airbase

U.S. President Donald Trump talks to British Prime Minister Keir Starmer following the official signing of the first phase of the Gaza ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas, during a world leaders' summit on ending the Gaza war, in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, October 13, 2025. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

US President Donald Trump (left) said he had held “productive” talks with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer (right) regarding the joint US-UK airbase in the Chagos Archipelago.

PHOTO: REUTERS

  • Trump asserts the US right to militarily secure the Diego Garcia airbase in the Chagos Archipelago if US operations are threatened.
  • This follows Trump's criticism of Starmer's 2025 deal to cede sovereignty of the Chagos Archipelago.
  • Trump called Starmer's deal an act of total weakness but acknowledged it might be the best deal possible.

WASHINGTON - US President Donald Trump on Feb 5 said he retained the right to “militarily secure”

a joint US-UK airbase

in the Chagos Archipelago following “productive” discussions with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

“I understand that the deal Prime Minister Starmer has made, according to many, the best he could make,” Mr Trump said, in a post on Truth Social, referencing

a 2025 deal Mr Starmer made to cede sovereignty of the Chagos Archipelago

which includes the island with the joint US-UK air base.

Mr Trump had previously criticised the deal calling it

an act of “total weakness”

and “great stupidity”.

“However, if the lease deal, sometime in the future, ever falls apart, or anyone threatens or endangers US operations and forces at our Base, I retain the right to Militarily secure and reinforce the American presence in Diego Garcia,” Mr Trump said.

The British Prime Minister’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment. REUTERS

