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Trump says progress made toward establishing US Army base in Poland

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump reacts as he and the President of Poland Karol Nawrocki (not pictured) meet in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., September 3, 2025. REUTERS/Brian Snyder/ File Photo

WASHINGTON, Sept 17 - President Donald Trump said on Thursday that progress is being made toward establishing a US Army base in Poland, crediting "the bold leadership" of Polish President Karol Nawrocki.

"If this happens, the location will be announced very soon. This will be a historic step for our Great U.S./Polish Alliance," Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

Poland has been pushing for a bigger allied presence on NATO's eastern flank after Russia's invasion of neighboring Ukraine in 2022.

In June, Polish Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz said the US Department of Defense was open to Poland's offer to host a permanent US military presence in Poland, but that no decision had been taken.

The minister met with US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth in June in Brussels, where the Pentagon chief announced a new review of America's troop deployments in Europe.

Poland has so far hosted US troops on a rotational basis. REUTERS