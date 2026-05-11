Trump says Polish, Moldovan prisoners released from Belarusian, Russian detention

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May 10 - U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday posted on social media that three Polish and two Moldovan prisoners had been released from Belarusian and Russian detention.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump credited special envoy John Coale for the release, and thanked Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko for his "cooperation and friendship."

Trump also referred to the release of Polish-Belarusian journalist and activist Andrzej Poczobut from a Belarusian prison.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk announced Poczobut's release, which was part of a prisoner swap, on April 28.

Lukashenko, an ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, has released hundreds of prisoners in the past two years. That process has accelerated during Trump's second term. The U.S. has in return begun removing sanctions against Belarus. REUTERS