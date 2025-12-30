Trump says of alleged Ukraine attack on Putin: ‘I was very angry about it’

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

US President Donald Trump (right) speaking to the media alongside visiting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in Florida on Dec 29.

PALM BEACH, Florida - US President Donald Trump on Dec 29 said he was told by Russian President Vladimir Putin that Ukraine had tried to attack the Kremlin leader’s residence in northern Russia. Kyiv has said the claim is a “lie”.

“I don’t like it. It’s not good,” Mr Trump told reporters, when asked if he was worried the allegation could affect his efforts to broker peace.

“I learned about it from President Putin today. I was very angry about it.”

“It’s a delicate period of time. This is not the right time. It’s one thing to be offensive, because they’re offensive. It’s another thing to attack his house. It’s not the right time to do any of that,” he said.

When asked if there was any evidence of such an attack, Mr Trump said: “We’ll find out.”

He described his call with Mr Putin earlier on Dec 29 as a “very good talk.”

“We have a few very thorny issues,” Mr Trump said about talks to end the war in Ukraine. REUTERS