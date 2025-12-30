Straitstimes.com header logo

Trump says of alleged Ukraine attack on Putin: ‘I was very angry about it’

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks next to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu upon arrival for meetings at Trump's Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida, U.S., December 29, 2025. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

US President Donald Trump (right) speaking to the media alongside visiting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in Florida on Dec 29.

PHOTO: REUTERS

  • Trump said Putin told him Ukraine attacked Putin's residence, a claim Kyiv denies as a "lie".
  • Trump expressed concern that the alleged attack could disrupt his peace efforts and said, "It's not good".
  • Trump stated he had a "very good talk" with Putin and promised to investigate the alleged attack, saying, "We'll find out".

PALM BEACH, Florida - US President Donald Trump on Dec 29 said he was told by Russian President Vladimir Putin that Ukraine had tried to attack the Kremlin leader’s residence in northern Russia. Kyiv has said

the claim is a “lie”.

 

“I don’t like it. It’s not good,” Mr Trump told reporters, when asked if he was worried the allegation could affect his efforts to broker peace.

“I learned about it from President Putin today. I was very angry about it.”

“It’s a delicate period of time. This is not the right time. It’s one thing to be offensive, because they’re offensive. It’s another thing to attack his house. It’s not the right time to do any of that,” he said. 

When asked if there was any evidence of such an attack, Mr Trump said: “We’ll find out.”

He described his call with Mr Putin earlier on Dec 29 as a “very good talk.”

“We have a few very thorny issues,” Mr Trump said about talks to end the war in Ukraine. REUTERS

US President Donald Trump (right) and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky holding a press conference after peace talks at Mr Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, on Dec 28.

PHOTO: REUTERS

