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Trump says meetings with Zelenskiy and Netanyahu were positive

WASHINGTON, July 28 - President Donald Trump said late on Tuesday his meetings with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu were positive.

Here are details and quotes:

• Netanyahu and Zelenskiy were in Washington to attend a memorial service for Senator Lindsey Graham, a Republican who died earlier this month and was an influential advocate for Israel and Ukraine.

• In separate short posts on Truth Social, Trump said he discussed various topics with them, without giving specifics.

• "Had a very good meeting! Obviously, many important subjects were discussed," Trump wrote on meeting Netanyahu.

• Trump voiced irritation with Netanyahu ahead of the meeting, complaining that details of Netanyahu's planned talking points on Iran had surfaced publicly.

• The U.S. and Israel attacked Iran on February 28. Tehran responded with its own strikes on Israel and Gulf states that host U.S. bases.

• U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran and Israeli attacks on Lebanon have since killed thousands and displaced millions.

• The meeting also came as the Gaza ceasefire has been repeatedly violated since it began in October.

• Nearly 1,200 Palestinians, mostly civilians, have been killed in Israeli attacks since then, according to Gaza health officials. Israel says four of its soldiers have been killed by militants during that period.

• Netanyahu described the meeting as "excellent."

• Zelenskiy also met Trump and they discussed plans for Ukraine to produce Patriot missile interceptors and reviving peace talks with Russia, which launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

• "Many things were discussed. The meeting went very well," Trump wrote. Zelenskiy also cast it as a "good meeting." REUTERS