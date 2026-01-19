Trump says 'it will be done' on getting 'Russian threat' away from Greenland

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump is interviewed by Reuters White House correspondent Steve Holland (not pictured) during an exclusive interview in the Oval Office in the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., January 14, 2026. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein/File Photo

Jan 18 - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sunday that Denmark has not been able to do anything to get the "Russian threat" away from Greenland, and said, "Now it is time, and it will be done!!!"

"NATO has been telling Denmark, for 20 years, that "you have to get Russian threat away from Greenland." Unfortunately, Denmark has been unable to do anything about it," Trump wrote in a post on the social media website he owns called Truth Social.

The White House and Denmark's foreign affairs ministry did not immediately respond to a Reuters' request for comment.

Trump has repeatedly insisted he will settle for nothing less than ownership of Greenland, an autonomous territory of Denmark.

Leaders of both Denmark and Greenland have insisted the island is not for sale and does not want to be part of the United States.

Trump on Saturday vowed to implement a wave of increasing tariffs on European allies until the United States is allowed to buy Greenland.

The encroaching presence of China and Russia makes Greenland vital to U.S. security interests, Trump has said. Danish and other European officials have pointed out that Greenland is already covered by NATO's collective security pact. REUTERS