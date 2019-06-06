Trump says he'll decide on next China tariffs after G-20 summit

CAEN, FRANCE (BLOOMBERG) - US President Donald Trump said he'll decide whether to enact tariffs on another US$325 billion (S$443.51 billion) in Chinese imports after the Group of 20 (G-20) summit at the end of the month in Japan, where he's expected to meet China's President Xi Jinping.

"I will make that decision after the G-20," Mr Trump told reporters at a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron in Caen, France, on Thursday (June 6).

"I'll be meeting with President Xi and we'll see what happens, but probably planning it some time after G-20."

US and Chinese negotiators hit an impasse in trade talks last month, which Mr Trump said happened because Beijing reneged on provisions of a tentative deal.

He raised tariffs on about US$200 billion in Chinese imports to 25 per cent in response, and at the time hung out the possibility of further action.

China has blamed the US for the breakdown in talks and vowed to reciprocate for the increased tariffs in various ways.