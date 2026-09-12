Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Trump says he would 'love' to see a united Ireland

DUBLIN, Sept 12 - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Saturday he would "love" to see Ireland unify with British-run Northern Ireland and that it would happen eventually.

"Well, I don't want to cause any problems, but I will tell you, I'd love to see it unified," Trump told reporters after a meeting with Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin in Dublin.

"The way I look at it, it's going to happen eventually ... I think it would be a fantastic thing."

"Now the UK will have something to say about it ... but I think it would be a great thing." REUTERS