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Trump says he had 'very good conversation' with new British PM Burnham

WASHINGTON, July 20 - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday he had a "very good conversation" with new British Prime Minister Andy Burnham, adding he would be meeting him "in the not too distant future."

Here are quotes and details:

• Burnham became Britain's seventh prime minister in a decade on Monday, pledging to reshape its politics to deliver a new economic model and revive a nation "fed up" with a revolving door of leaders.

• "We discussed North Sea Oil, Trade, the Military Alliance, Demining of the Hormuz Strait, and many other topics. The call was interesting, and went very well," Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

• "We will be meeting in the not too distant future for topics of mutual interest," Trump said without noting a date.

• Trump was critical of former British Prime Minister Keir Starmer over the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran, immigration, energy and tech regulation.

• Burnham's office said he assured Trump that London would be committed to defense and security and would support the safe reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, which has been effectively blocked since the start of the war, causing energy prices to rise.

• Relations between Trump and Starmer cooled when Britain initially rejected a U.S. request to use British bases for strikes on Iran. Starmer later authorized U.S. use of the bases.

• Late last month, Trump said he knew little about Burnham, describing him as "extremely liberal" and someone who probably would not open the North Sea to more oil drilling. REUTERS