Straitstimes.com header logo

Trump says had a telephone call with NATO's Rutte concerning Greenland

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Follow topic:

Jan 20 - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he had a "very good" telephone call with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte concerning Greenland.

Trump also said he had agreed to a meeting of various parties in Davos, Switzerland, at the World Economic Forum. He did not specify who the various parties were.

"As I expressed to everyone, very plainly, Greenland is imperative for National and World Security. There can be no going back - On that, everyone agrees!" he said in a post on Truth Social.

Trump had earlier told reporters the United States would talk about acquiring Greenland at this week's World Economic Forum because Denmark cannot protect the territory. REUTERS

See more on

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.