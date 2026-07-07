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Trump says Greenland should be controlled by the US, not Denmark, as NATO allies gather for summit

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  • US President Trump said Greenland should be controlled by the US, not Denmark, causing tensions between Washington and Copenhagen during a NATO summit in Turkey.
  • Trump argued Denmark does not invest enough in Greenland, which is strategically important due to nearby Chinese and Russian ships.
  • US Secretary of State Rubio confirmed ongoing monthly talks with Denmark and Greenland about the issue, moving it to a diplomatic level.

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This handout photo taken and released on July 7, 2026 by the Turkish Presidency Press Office shows Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (R) meeting with US President Donald Trump (L) at Bestepe Presidential Compound in Ankara, on July 7, 2026, on the sidelines of the NATO Summit. (Photo by Murat Cetinmuhurdar / TURKISH PRESIDENCY PRESS OFFICE / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / Turkish Presidency Press Office / Murat Cetinmuhurdar" - HANDOUT - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS

US President Donald Trump (left) and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan meeting on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Ankara on July 7.

PHOTO: AFP

ANKARA, Turkey – US President Donald Trump said on July 7 that Greenland should be controlled by the US, not Denmark, as NATO leaders gathered for a summit in Turkey.

Trump’s assertions that the US must acquire or control Greenland, a semi-autonomous Danish territory, sparked tensions between Washington and Copenhagen – both founding NATO members – and more broadly across Europe.

The issue has since moved to a diplomatic track.

“That should be controlled by the United States, not by Denmark,” Trump told reporters during a meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Trump said the issue of control over Greenland had harmed US ties with NATO.

“That’s what hurt my relationship with NATO, because Greenland doesn’t help Denmark. Denmark doesn’t spend money to really help Greenland, but it’s an important part for the United States, and it’s surrounded by China ships and Russian ships, and that’s not going to happen,” he said.

“They wouldn’t go along with it, and with all the money we spend to help them with Russia.”

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in June that conversations with Denmark and Greenland were continuing monthly. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.