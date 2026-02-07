Trump says good talks ongoing on Ukraine

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy shake hands during a press conference after their lunch meeting at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club, in Palm Beach, Florida, U.S., December 28, 2025. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo

WASHINGTON, Feb 6 - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday "very good talks" were ongoing regarding Russia's war in Ukraine and he added, without elaborating, that "something could be happening" as a result of the negotiations.

"Very, very good talks today, having to do with Russia-Ukraine. Something could be happening," Trump told reporters.

The Republican leader had vowed to end the war that began with a full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 but more than a year into his second term, Trump's promise has remained unfulfilled.

Reuters reported on Friday U.S. and Ukrainian negotiators have discussed an ambitious March goal for Russia and Ukraine to agree on a peace deal, though that timeline is likely to slip given a lack of agreement on the key issue of territory, according to sources familiar with the matter. The U.S. and Ukraine have discussed prospects of a potential referendum and elections in May, sources said.

Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff said on Thursday that delegations from the U.S., Ukraine, and Russia had agreed to an exchange of 314 prisoners of war.