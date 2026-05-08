Trump says giving EU until July 4 to fulfil trade deal or will raise tariffs

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WASHINGTON - US President Donald Trump said he had a “great call” with European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen on May 7 and would give the EU until July 4 to fulfil its side of the trade deal before hiking US tariffs to much higher levels.

“I’ve been waiting patiently for the EU to fulfill their side of the Historic Trade Deal we agreed in Turnberry, Scotland, the largest Trade Deal, ever!” Mr Trump said, in a post on Truth Social.

“A promise was made that the EU would deliver their side of the Deal and, as per Agreement, cut their Tariffs to ZERO! I agreed to give her until our Country’s 250th Birthday or, unfortunately, their Tariffs would immediately jump to much higher levels.”

Mr Trump on May 1 had threatened to increase tariffs on EU cars and trucks to 25 per cent this week, from 15 per cent currently, because the EU was not complying with the terms of a deal struck in Scotland in July 2025.

The two leaders also discussed Iran, Mr Trump said, and agreed that Tehran can never have a nuclear weapon. REUTERS