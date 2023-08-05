Trump presidential rival Chris Christie visits Ukraine, meets President Zelensky

KYIV - Republican presidential candidate Chris Christie visited Ukraine on Friday and met President Volodymyr Zelensky as he underscored strong US support for Kyiv’s fight against Russia.

Mr Christie, once an ally of former president Donald Trump, is now challenging him for their party’s 2024 presidential nomination - and drawing a stark contrast on Ukraine with the front-runner.

Mr Christie’s visit to Ukraine came a day after Trump returned to Washington to plead not guilty to federal charges he orchestrated a plot to try to overturn his 2020 election loss.

The former New Jersey governor met Mr Zelensky at the presidential palace after visiting a mass grave in Bucha, a site where Ukraine accuses Russian troops of having committed atrocities, and touring damage in Irpin.

Both towns were retaken by Ukrainian forces in 2022, as Russian invasion forces abandoned their attempt to seize Kyiv, the capital.

Mr Christie also toured a child protection centre in Kyiv.

His message during Friday’s visit was clear: the US supports and should continue to support Ukraine.

That stance sets Mr Christie apart from some of the other candidates, including Trump, who has been sharply critical of US support of the war.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, a distant second in public opinion polls, this year suggested that the war was simply a “territorial dispute” before backtracking and labelling Russian President Vladimir Putin a war criminal.