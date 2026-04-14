Trump's AI image of himself as Jesus-like figure follows feud with Pope Leo

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A post on U.S. President Donald Trump's Truth Social account depicts an AI-generated image of himself apparently as Jesus posted on April 12, 2026. @realDonaldTrump/Truth Social/Handout via REUTERS THIS AI-GENERATED IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. IT IS DISTRIBUTED, EXACTLY AS RECEIVED BY REUTERS, AS A SERVICE TO CLIENT

April 13 - U.S. President Donald Trump posted an AI-generated image of himself as a Jesus-like figure on Sunday, drawing widespread criticism even from some religious conservatives who typically support him, before deleting the post on Monday.

The post on Trump’s Truth Social platform, which Trump later said was meant to portray him as a doctor, came amid his escalating feud with Pope Leo, who has criticized the U.S.-Israeli war against Iran as inhumane. Shortly before publishing the image, the president posted a lengthy screed against Pope Leo, calling him “WEAK on crime and terrible for Foreign Policy.”

Leo, the first U.S.-born pope, said in response to Trump’s attacks that he had “no fear” of the Trump administration and would continue to speak out. In a forceful speech on Monday in Algiers, he denounced “neocolonial” world powers who are violating international law, without specifically referring to the United States.

Sunday’s post, depicting Trump in a white robe with an apparently healing hand on a prone man's head, could create a rift between Trump and the religious right, whose support was critical to his victory in the 2024 election.

In the painting-like image, Trump holds a glowing orb in one hand and uses his other hand to touch a seemingly sick man on the forehead. The Statue of Liberty, fireworks, a fighter jet and eagles could be seen in the background.

Trump denied on Monday that the image was intended to show him as a Jesus-like figure, calling that "fake news."

"It's supposed to be me as a doctor making people better, and I do make people better," he told reporters at the White House, soon after the post was deleted.

Brilyn Hollyhand, who served as the co-chair of the Republican National Committee Youth Advisory Council, wrote on X: “This is gross blasphemy. Faith is not a prop. You don’t need to portray yourself as a savior when your record should speak for itself.”

Riley Gaines, a former collegiate swimmer and outspoken critic of transgender athletes in women’s sports who has appeared with Trump at rallies, wrote on X she could not understand why Trump posted the image.

“Does he actually think this?” she wrote. “Either way, two things are true. 1) a little humility would serve him well 2) God shall not be mocked.”

Christian voters, including Catholics, have formed a critical part of Trump's political base. Trump, who does not attend church regularly, won large majorities of Christian voters in the 2024 election, including Catholics, who had previously been closer to a split.

After Trump narrowly survived an assassination attempt in July 2024, some evangelical supporters said it was evidence https://www.reuters.com/world/us/trump-supporters-see-his-narrow-escape-death-gods-work-2024-07-16/ he had been blessed by God.

'WATERSHED MOMENT'

David Gibson, the director of the Center on Religion and Culture at Fordham University, a Catholic school, said it was difficult to understand Trump's motive in attacking Leo and for posting the image, but that it was also hard to say if American Catholics would turn against him.

"Will this move cross a red line for them? Will they finally punish Trump and the GOP and at the ballot box?" he said. "This is a watershed moment - will Catholics in America choose the pope or the president?”

Bishop Robert Barron, who serves on a Trump-created religious liberty commission, said on X that the president owed Leo an apology for his "inappropriate" statements on social media. But he also praised Trump in the same post for his outreach to Catholics.

Trump told reporters on Monday he had "nothing to apologize for" to the pope.

In recent weeks, Leo has become one of the most prominent critics https://www.reuters.com/world/leo-first-us-pope-emerges-pointed-trump-critic-2026-04-02/ of the war in Iran, even making an unusual direct appeal to Trump and urging him to find an “off-ramp.”

Leo has also said that Jesus cannot be used to justify war and that God rejects the prayers of those who start conflicts. Those remarks were widely seen as a rebuke to Trump officials like U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, who has cited scripture https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/evangelicals-amplify-trumps-religious-framing-iran-war-2026-04-08/ to justify the use of "overwhelming violence" against enemies and likened the rescue of a U.S. airman inside Iran to the resurrection of Jesus Christ.

Trump also feuded https://www.reuters.com/world/us/trumps-migration-stance-overshadowed-ties-with-pope-francis-2025-04-25/ at times with Leo’s predecessor, Francis, who publicly opposed Trump’s deportation campaign as un-Christian. Last year, after Francis' death, Trump posted an image showing himself as pope https://www.reuters.com/business/media-telecom/trump-posts-ai-generated-photo-himself-pope-2025-05-03/, prompting outrage from many Catholics.

But Trump's attacks on Leo have gone well beyond his swipes at Francis.

"American presidents and American Catholics have disagreed with popes in the past," Gibson said. "But this is disrespect. Disrespect is way different than disagreement, and that’s the danger for Trump here."

At least eight members of Trump's cabinet are Catholic, including Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio. REUTERS