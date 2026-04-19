Trump Organization to partner on new skyscraper in Tbilisi, Georgia, WSJ reports

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DeeperDive is a beta AI feature. Refer to full articles for the facts.

April 18 - The Trump Organization and its partners plan to build a new skyscraper in Tbilisi, Georgia, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday.

The 70-story building, "Trump Tower Tbilisi", will be a mixed-use project that would be the tallest building in the capital of Georgia, the report said, citing a representative of the Trump Organization’s partners on the project.

Reuters could not verify the report. The Trump Organization did not respond to a Reuters request for comment.

In February, the Trump Organization signed a similar deal to build its first tower in Australia, in a project worth A$1.5 billion ($1.07 billion)

The Tbilisi tower would include luxury residences, retail and hotel-style amenities, the report said.

It is being designed by the architecture firm Gensler and backed by a consortium that includes Georgia real-estate firm Archi Group and Biograpi Living, which is part of a Georgian conglomerate, according to the WSJ.

Trump's family business, known as the Trump Organization, announced in January the president's investments, assets and business interests would be held in a trust managed by his children and he would play no role in day-to-day operations or decision-making.

As a beneficiary of the trust controlling the Trump Organization, Trump will have access to the income generated by these ventures when he leaves office. REUTERS