Trump officials’ meeting with Russian in Miami spurs questions about Ukraine peace plan

WASHINGTON - US officials and lawmakers are increasingly concerned about a meeting in October in which representatives of the Trump administration met with Kirill Dmitriev - a Russian envoy who is under US sanctions - to draft a plan to end the war in Ukraine, according to multiple sources familiar with the matter.

The meeting took place in Miami at the end of October and included special envoy Steve Witkoff, President Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner and Dmitriev, who leads the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), one of Russia’s largest sovereign wealth funds.

A close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Dmitriev has taken a leading role in talks with the US about the war and has met with Mr Witkoff several times this year.

The Trump administration has issued a special waiver to allow his entry, one senior US official told Reuters.

Dmitriev and his fund were blacklisted by the US government in 2022 following Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

The sanctions effectively bar American citizens and companies from dealing with them.

The meeting resulted in a 28-point plan for ending the war, two people familiar with the situation said.

The plan, which was made public earlier this week by Axios, came as a surprise to US officials in various corners of the administration and has stirred confusion at embassies throughout Washington and in European capitals.

It has also prompted criticism from the Ukrainians and their allies for appearing heavily tilted towards Russian interests, with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky vowing on Nov 21 that he would not betray Ukraine’s interests.

The document, which calls for major concessions from Ukraine, appears to run counter to the tougher stance the Trump administration has lately taken towards Moscow, including with sanctions on its energy sector.

It’s unclear whether Dmitriev came to the meeting in Miami with certain Russian demands and whether those were incorporated into the peace plan.

Two people familiar with the meeting said Mr Rustem Umerov, Secretary of Ukraine’s National Security and Defence Council, was also in Miami early this week to discuss the plan with Mr Witkoff.

One source familiar with the situation said that Mr Witkoff told Mr Umerov about the plan during that visit and that the United States gave the plan to Ukraine via the Turkish government on Nov 19, before directly presenting it in Kyiv on Nov 20.

Mr Umerov has described his role as “technical” and denied that he discussed the plan in substance with US officials.

Dmitriev and the Ukrainian embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt said in a statement that any peace plan “must offer security guarantees and deterrence for Ukraine, Europe and Russia” and offer economic incentives to both Ukraine and Russia.

“This plan was crafted to reflect the realities of the situation, and to find the best win-win scenario, where both parties gain more than they must give,” she said.

Mr Trump said on Nov 21 that he expected Mr Zelensky to sign onto the plan by the Thanksgiving holiday.

The US has warned Ukraine it could curb military assistance if it does not sign, Reuters has reported.

Caught off guard

Many senior officials inside the State Department and on the National Security Council were not briefed, the two people familiar with the plan said. Special Envoy for Ukraine Keith Kellogg, who had been working with the Ukrainians on negotiating an end to the war and plans to step down in January, also was cut out of the talks led by Mr Witkoff and Dmitriev, they said.

One senior US official said Secretary of State Marco Rubio was read in on the 28-point plan, but did not clarify when he was briefed.

“Secretary Rubio has been closely involved throughout the entire process of developing a plan to end the war in Ukraine. Any insinuation otherwise is completely false. That includes speaking with both sides of this conflict - many times - to facilitate the... exchange of ideas to establish a durable peace,” said State Department principal deputy spokesperson Tommy Pigott in a statement.

US officials and others consulted by Reuters disputed that characterisation.

“There was no coordination, no one at State had seen this, not Rubio,” another US official said.

The official added that the plan contains material that the Secretary of State had previously rejected.

The situation has sparked worries inside the administration and on Capitol Hill that Mr Witkoff and Mr Kushner skirted the interagency process and that the discussions with Dmitriev have resulted in a plan that favours Russian interests.

It includes demands that Russia has previously made - that Ukraine give up some of its territory in the eastern part of the country that it still controls, recognise Crimea as Russian and pledge not to join NATO.

“This so-called ‘peace plan’ has real problems, and I am highly sceptical it will achieve peace,” said Senator Roger Wicker of Mississippi, the Republican chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee.

“Ukraine should not be forced to give up its lands to one of the world’s most flagrant war criminals in Vladimir Putin.”

Experts also criticised the proposed deal.

“Putin said today the plan he saw is a ‘basis’ for a future agreement - likely a signal they plan on asking for inclusions and revisions on top of what is already a disadvantageous proposal for Kyiv,” said Ms Dara Massicot of the Russia and Eurasia Programme at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

“One week seems ambitious for resolution.”

Concerns about Dmitriev

The administration’s discussions with Dmitriev have also worried some inside the intelligence community, one US official familiar with the matter said.

Dmitriev has previously used his role at RDIF to make inroads with various Western governments and businesses, even amid American sanctions.

The CIA declined to comment about concerns within the intelligence community about Dmitriev.

During the first Trump administration, Dmitriev established contacts with the president’s team to reset relations between Washington and Moscow.

In a 2017 meeting with Mr Erik Prince, the former chief executive officer of Blackwater and a Trump ally, Dmitriev discussed US-Russia relations, according to a Department of Justice report published by Special Counsel Robert Mueller in 2019. Mr Mueller’s team was investigating ties between the Trump team and Russia.

In a separate meeting with a friend of Mr Kushner’s, Dmitriev drafted a reconciliation plan to strengthen ties between the US and Russia, the report says.

The Mueller team said in its report that it did not establish that the Trump campaign coordinated with the Russians to influence the 2016 election.

Dmitriev also worked directly with Mr Kushner during the first administration. During the pandemic, Dmitriev coordinated with Mr Kushner on the delivery of ventilators to the US. The ventilators were provided by RDIF and caused concern among officials at the Treasury Department that the US might be violating its own sanctions, according to a senior US official.

In recent years, Dmitriev has appeared on various American television stations and at events like the World Economic Forum in Davos, to promote the strengthening of trade ties between the US and Russia.

He pushed a similar message at the meeting in Miami, according to public readouts of the meeting.

His visit also included a sit-down with US Representative Anna Luna, a Florida Republican. In the meeting, Dmitriev and Ms Luna spoke about increasing trade ties between the US and Russia.

Representative Luna’s office did not respond to requests for comment.

The meeting between the two was set earlier in the month amid statements by Ms Luna that she had received Russia’s JFK files.

In a video by RIA, one of Russia’s state news agencies, Ms Luna is seen accepting a box of chocolates with Mr Putin’s face inscribed on the front.

The images appear to show Ms Luna and Dmitriev in a conference room at the Faena Hotel in Miami.

The Faena Hotel is owned by Access Industries, a company run by Mr Len Blavatnik, a Russian billionaire, according to the company’s website.

Mr Blavatnik made his money partnering with Viktor Vekselberg, a Russian billionaire sanctioned by the US for his ties to Mr Putin.

Mr Witkoff’s company, the Witkoff Group, does business with Mr Blavatnik, including in Miami. REUTERS