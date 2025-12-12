For subscribers
News analysis
Trump, not Russia, is Europe’s formidable foe in Ukraine peace advocacy
- Trump wants a Ukraine ceasefire by Christmas and EU leaders face funding decisions for Ukraine support amid US unpredictability.
- A leaked US "peace plan" favouring Russia was withdrawn after European pressure; new talks involve Trump envoys and Putin.
- Europe aims to "immobilise" €270 billion of Russian funds fearing a US-Russia deal, highlighting strained transatlantic relations.
AI generated
BRUSSELS – Ukraine and its European allies are locked in intensive diplomatic negotiations
Two deadlines now loom large: US President Donald Trump’s apparent demand that a ceasefire should be in place “by Christmas”, and the summit of leaders of the European Union on Dec 18, when they will face critical decisions on how they should fund their support for Ukraine
