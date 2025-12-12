Straitstimes.com header logo

Trump, not Russia, is Europe’s formidable foe in Ukraine peace advocacy

US President Donald Trump (right) reaches out to shake hands with Russian President Vladimir Putin after his arrival at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage, Alaska on Aug 15.

PHOTO: AFP

Jonathan Eyal

  • Trump wants a Ukraine ceasefire by Christmas and EU leaders face funding decisions for Ukraine support amid US unpredictability.
  • A leaked US "peace plan" favouring Russia was withdrawn after European pressure; new talks involve Trump envoys and Putin.
  • Europe aims to "immobilise" €270 billion of Russian funds fearing a US-Russia deal, highlighting strained transatlantic relations.

BRUSSELS Ukraine and its European allies are

locked in intensive diplomatic negotiations

over the outline of a deal to halt the war in Ukraine.

Two deadlines now loom large: US President Donald Trump’s apparent demand that a ceasefire should be in place “by Christmas”, and the summit of leaders of the European Union on Dec 18, when they will face critical decisions on how they should

fund their support for Ukraine

.

