Trump mocks Macron’s sunglasses in Davos speech

French President Emmanuel Macron attending the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, on Jan 20.

DAVOS, Switzerland - US President Donald Trump mocked French President Emmanuel Macron on Jan 21 for the aviator sunglasses he was wearing during his own speech at Davos the day before.

“I watched him yesterday, with those beautiful sunglasses. What the hell happened?” Mr Trump said, speaking to global elites at the annual World Economic Forum in the Swiss mountain resort.

Mr Macron’s office has said the choice to wear the dark, reflective sunglasses during his speech, which took place indoors, was to protect his eyes because of a burst blood vessel.

Memes flourished across the internet after Mr Macron’s speech, some praising him for sporting a Top Gun look as he criticised Mr Trump over Greenland, some criticising him.

During his speech on Jan 20, Mr Macron described as “fundamentally unacceptable” Washington’s threat to impose new tariffs, including on French wine and champagne, to bend Europe’s resolve and allow it to buy Greenland.

Mr Macron promised France will stand up to “bullies”.

On Jan 21, Mr Trump harshly criticised Europe and its leaders.

And, while ruling out the use of force in his bid to control Greenland, he made clear he wanted to own the Arctic island.

NATO leaders have warned that Mr Trump’s Greenland strategy could upend the alliance, while the leaders of Denmark and Greenland have offered a wide array of ways for a greater US presence on the strategic island territory of 57,000 people. REUTERS