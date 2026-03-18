Trump has full confidence in Gabbard, Leavitt says

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FILE PHOTO: United States Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard attends the National Prayer Breakfast in Washington, D.C., U.S., February 5, 2026. REUTERS/Al Drago/File Photo

WASHINGTON, March 18 - U.S. President Donald Trump has full confidence in Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told Fox News on Wednesday, after a top security official resigned over the war in Iran.

"He does, yes, and we look forward to watching the director's hearings today," Leavitt told Fox News' "America's Newsroom" program when asked if the U.S. president had confidence in Gabbard.

U.S. senators on Wednesday will question top aides to Trump - including Gabbard - in public about national security nearly three weeks into the Iran war.

Joe Kent, who headed the National Counterterrorism Center, and is the first senior official in Trump's administration to resign over the conflict, was not involved in any discussions on the Iran operation, Leavitt said. REUTERS