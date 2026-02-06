Trump endorses Hungary's Orban for re-election ahead of April poll

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

U.S. President Donald Trump hosts a bilateral lunch with Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., November 7, 2025. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON, Feb 5 - U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday endorsed Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban ahead of that country's April 12 election, calling his ally "a truly strong and powerful Leader" in a social media post.

"Relations between Hungary and the United States have reached new heights of cooperation and spectacular achievement under my Administration, thanks largely to Prime Minister Orbán," Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

"I was proud to ENDORSE Viktor for Re-Election in 2022, and am honored to do so again."

Hungary's centre-right Tisza party leads Orban's governing Fidesz party and the far-right Our Homeland party is on course to enter parliament, according to an opinion poll published on Tuesday.

Nationalist Orban faces the biggest challenge to his rule since Fidesz swept to victory in 2010 although the outcome remains highly uncertain, with opinion polls showing that many voters are still undecided. REUTERS