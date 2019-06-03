Trump arrives in Britain for three-day state visit

STANSTED, ENGLAND (AFP, REUTERS) - United States President Donald Trump arrived in Britain on Monday (June 3) for a three-day state visit during which he is to attend a banquet hosted by Queen Elizabeth II and meet outgoing Prime Minister Theresa May.

On landing, Trump renewed his verbal attacks on London Mayor Sadiq Khan, calling him a "stone-cold loser" after the mayor criticised the British government's decision to offer a state visit to Trump.

"@SadiqKhan, who by all accounts has done a terrible job as Mayor of London, has been foolishly 'nasty' to the visiting President of the United States, by far the most important ally of the United Kingdom," Trump said on Twitter shortly before Air Force One landed at Stansted Airport near London.

"He is a stone cold loser who should focus on crime in London, not me."