Trump again conditions US help to Nato allies on their paying 'fair share'

WASHINGTON - Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump reiterated that the United States would only help protect Nato members from a future attack by Russia if its European members spent more on defence.

In an interview with Britain's right-leaning GB News that was released on March 19, Trump repeated remarks that triggered an uproar both at home and abroad in February. The former president told a campaign rally that he would encourage Russia "to do whatever the hell they want" to a Nato member if it wasn't spending enough on defence.

Trump has frequently taken aim at the failure of many of Nato's 32 members to meet a defence spending target of at least 2 per cent of gross domestic product.

The US military forms the core of the alliance's military power. Nato estimates have shown that only 11 members are spending at the target level.

After Trump's February comments, Nato chief Jens Stoltenberg said he expected 18 allies to reach the spending target in 2024.