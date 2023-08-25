Tropical forests nearing critical temperature thresholds

PARIS - Global warming is driving leafy tropical canopies close to temperatures where they can no longer transform sunlight and CO2 into energy, threatening total collapse if the thermometer keeps climbing, according to a study Thursday.

A tiny percentage of upper canopy leaves have already crossed that threshold, reaching temperatures so high – above 47 deg C – as to prevent photosynthesis, the study published in Nature reported.

Currently, some leaves exceed such critical temperatures only 0.01 per cent of the time, but impacts could quickly scale up because leaves warm faster than air, the researchers said.

“You heat the air by 2 to 3 deg C and the actual upper temperature of these leaves goes up by 8 deg C,” lead author Christopher Doughty of Northern Arizona University told journalists.

If the tropical forest’s average surface temperature warms 4 deg C above current levels – widely considered a worst-case scenario – “we’re predicting possible total leaf death”, he said.

The new research suggests that leaf death could become a new factor in the predicted “tipping point” whereby tropical forests transition due to climate change and deforestation into savannah-like landscapes.

If air temperatures increase unabated by 0.03 deg C per year, the study projected, mass mortality among the canopies could happen in a little more than a century.

Dr Doughty and his team used data from the National Aeronautics and Space Administration Ecostress satellite – designed to measure plant temperatures – validated with ground observations, based in part on sensors attached to individual leaves.

Increased tree death

There remain uncertainties as to how high leaf temperatures might impact the forest as a whole, the scientists cautioned.

“Believe it or not, we don’t know terribly much about why trees die,” said co-author Gregory Goldsmith of Chapman University.

It does not take a scientist to know that when a tree loses its roots it dies, he said.

But the interactions and feedbacks between heat and drought – and water and temperature – on overall tree health are not as clear.

Total leaf death might not necessarily mean total tree death.