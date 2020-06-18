Buses parked in front of the Brandenburg Gate yesterday, during a protest by operators of travel coach companies in Berlin, Germany. They rallied along the 17 Juni Boulevard, asking for more financial help amid the coronavirus pandemic that has crippled many economic sectors, including travel which has been hard-hit. Three months after the start of contact and travel restrictions due to Covid-19, many coach operators are in crisis.
Coronavirus pandemic
Travel coach companies take to the streets - in protest
