Coronavirus pandemic

Travel coach companies take to the streets - in protest

Buses parked in front of the Brandenburg Gate yesterday, during a protest by operators of travel coach companies in Berlin, Germany. They rallied along the 17 Juni Boulevard, asking for more financial help amid the coronavirus pandemic that has cripp
PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
Published
1 hour ago

Buses parked in front of the Brandenburg Gate yesterday, during a protest by operators of travel coach companies in Berlin, Germany. They rallied along the 17 Juni Boulevard, asking for more financial help amid the coronavirus pandemic that has crippled many economic sectors, including travel which has been hard-hit. Three months after the start of contact and travel restrictions due to Covid-19, many coach operators are in crisis.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on June 18, 2020, with the headline 'Travel coach companies take to the streets - in protest'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

Branded Content