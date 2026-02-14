Trains in Italy delayed by latest suspected sabotage attack during Olympics

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

- Trains operating through the heart of Italy suffered delays of more than an hour on Feb 14, following the latest suspected act of sabotage during the Olympic Games.

Services between Naples in the south and the capital Rome were affected, and there were also delays on the line heading north towards Florence.

Transport Minister Matteo Salvini condemned those behind the incidents following similar problems on Feb 7 on the network and another less serious case midweek.

The stoppages come as Italy hosts the Winter Olympics in Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo from Feb 6 to 22.

“These are hateful criminal acts aimed at workers and at Italy,” Mr Salvini said in a statement.

“I hope that no one plays down or tries to justify these crimes which put lives at risk.”

The authorities were investigating burnt cables on a section of the high-speed line between Rome and Naples on Feb 14, and two other possible acts of vandalism between the capital and Florence.