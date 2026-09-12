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Train derails in northern France, injuring around 20 people

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PARIS, Sept 11 - A train derailed between Rouen and Caen in northern France, injuring around 20 people on Friday evening at around 7:54 p.m., French authorities said.

The train was carrying 180 passengers and went off the rails near to the town of Cleon in Normandy, French Transport Minister Philippe Tabarot said in a post on X.

There are 140 firefighters at the scene to help the injured and the passengers, he added.

The local authority, the prefecture of Seine-Maritime, advised the public to avoid the area. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.