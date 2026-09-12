Train derails in northern France, injuring around 20 people
PARIS, Sept 11 - A train derailed between Rouen and Caen in northern France, injuring around 20 people on Friday evening at around 7:54 p.m., French authorities said.
The train was carrying 180 passengers and went off the rails near to the town of Cleon in Normandy, French Transport Minister Philippe Tabarot said in a post on X.
There are 140 firefighters at the scene to help the injured and the passengers, he added.
The local authority, the prefecture of Seine-Maritime, advised the public to avoid the area. REUTERS