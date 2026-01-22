Train crashes into crane in south-eastern Spain, several lightly injured
MADRID - A commuter train has crashed into a construction crane in south-eastern Spain, leaving an undetermined number of people lightly injured, regional emergency services said on Jan 22.
“The train hasn’t been overturned nor derailed,” a spokesperson for emergency services in the south-eastern Murcia region told Reuters.
The crash occurred near Murcia’s Cartagena. It came after a deadly high-speed train collision on Jan 18
deadly high-speed train collision on
Jan 18in the southern Andalusia region that killed at least 43 people and two other crashes in Catalonia on Jan 20.
Spanish rail operator Adif said on X that traffic on that line was interrupted due to “the intrusion into the infrastructure gauge by a crane not belonging to the railway operation”, without providing further details. REUTERS