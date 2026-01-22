Train crashes into crane in south-eastern Spain, several lightly injured

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

MADRID - A commuter train has crashed into a construction crane in south-eastern Spain, leaving an undetermined number of people lightly injured, regional emergency services said on Jan 22 .

“The train hasn’t been overturned nor derailed,” a spokesperson for emergency services in the south-eastern Murcia region told Reuters.

The crash occurred near Murcia’s Cartagena. It came after a deadly high-speed train collision on Jan 18 in the southern Andalusia region that killed at least 43 people and two other crashes in Catalonia on J an 20 .

Spanish rail operator Adif said on X that traffic on that line was interrupted due to “the intrusion into the infrastructure gauge by a crane not belonging to the railway operation”, without providing further details. REUTERS