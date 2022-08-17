Traffic builds up along Germany's river Rhine after vessel's engine failure

BERLIN (REUTERS) - Around 20 ships are stuck in traffic along Germany's river Rhine, where low water levels have already impeded shipping this summer, after a vessel's engine failure closed part of the waterway, authorities said on Wednesday (Aug 17).

A vessel with a 1,660-ton load was forced to drop anchor due to an engine failure, closing traffic between St Goar and Oberwesel, river police said.

"It's backing up," a spokesman for the Federal Waterways and Shipping Administration told Reuters. "The berths are full all the way to Mainz."

Mainz is about 50km south-east of Oberwesel.

Downstream was affected more. Traffic headed upstream has resumed since 1300 CET, the spokesman said, adding that it could take another couple of hours before the other direction was freed up again.

The authorities stressed that the build-up on Wednesday was not caused by reduced water levels, which have hit record lows at some points due to a lack of rain.

Weeks of baking temperatures and scant rainfall have drained water levels in the river, Germany's commercial artery, causing delays to shipping and pushing freight costs up. The disruption could knock half a percentage point off economic growth in Europe's biggest economy this year, say economists.

In Berlin, the city government told residents to save water.

"Berlin has been supplied by its own groundwater for over 100 years, and we will have to do something to keep it that way," said Environment Senator Bettina Jarasch.