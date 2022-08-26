TotalEnergies reiterates it does not produce jet fuel for the Russian army

TotalEnergies said it had asked its Russian partner Novatek for clarity about condensate produced by their joint ventures. PHOTO: REUTERS
PARIS (REUTERS) - TotalEnergies, under fire after a report earlier this week saying it was supplying jet fuel to the Russian army, reiterated on Friday (Aug 26) that this wasn't the case, adding it would seek to end this "controversy".

In a statement, the company said it had asked its Russian partner Novatek for clarity about condensate produced by their joint ventures.

"The range of products derived during processing at the Ust-Luga complex includes jet fuel (Jet A-1) that is exclusively exported outside Russia, and it does not even have the certification to be sold inside the country," TotalEnergies said, citing Novatek's response.

"Therefore, it is clear that the media publications and calls to investigate activities of TotalEnergies in our joint companies have absolutely no basis in fact," it added.

