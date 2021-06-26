Tornado tears through south-east Czech Republic

Buildings left damaged yesterday following a tornado in Moravska Nova Ves in the Czech Republic. The rare tornado on Thursday evening swept through the region of South Moravia in the south-eastern part of the country, destroying or damaging thousands of houses, the authorities announced. At least five people have died, according to a spokesman for the regional ambulance service, while 63 of the injured were taken to hospital, with 10 in serious condition. The tornado also caused extensive power and traffic disruptions after a major motorway was blocked. The storm may have reached wind speeds above 332kmh, a Czech television meteorologist said.

PHOTO: EPA-EFE