Top US officials visit Kyiv as war casts pall over Orthodox Easter

KYIV (AFP) - The United States' top diplomat and defence chief were in Kyiv on Sunday (April 24), Ukraine's presidency said, making the first high-level visit by US officials since Russia invaded its neighbour two months ago, as fierce fighting cast a shadow over Orthodox Easter.

The trip by Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin comes as the war enters its third month, with thousands dead and millions displaced, and as Kyiv desperately sought relief for Ukrainians trapped in the battered city of Mariupol.

Presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovych said Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky met with the US officials on Sunday, as Mariupol's defences were "already on the brink of collapse" and Ukraine was in dire need of offensive weapons.

"As long as there are no 'offensives', there will be a new Bucha every day," he said in an interview on YouTube, referring to the town where UN officials said they had documented the unlawful killings of around 50 civilians.

"They wouldn't come here, if they weren't ready to give (weapons)," Arestovych added of the US envoys, whose visits remained unconfirmed by Washington and details of which were kept closely under wraps.

The United States has been a leading donor of finance and weaponry to Ukraine and a key sponsor of sanctions targeting Russia, but had not yet sent any top officials to Kyiv, unlike several European leaders who had already travelled there to underscore their support.

The highly sensitive trip by two of President Joe Biden's top cabinet members coincided with Easter celebrations in the largely Orthodox country.

"Our souls are filled with fierce hatred for the invaders and all that they have done," Zelensky said in a statement marking the holiday. "Don't let rage destroy us from within."

As Ukrainians marked a sombre Easter, with many braving bombardment for blessings, Russian forces showed no sign of easing their attacks.

Five civilians were killed and another five wounded in Donetsk on Sunday, the eastern region's Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said.

The day before, a missile strike on the southern city of Odessa left eight dead.

"Among those killed was a three-month-old baby girl," Zelensky said. "How did she threaten Russia? It seems that killing children is just a new national idea of the Russian Federation."

He accused Russia of being a terrorist state, one that has devastated the port city of Mariupol with weeks of unrelenting bombardment.