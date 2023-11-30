Top Russian court bans LGBT movement as ‘extremist’; activists warn of crackdown

MOSCOW – Russia’s Supreme Court ruled on Nov 30 that lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) activists should be designated “extremists”, in a move that representatives of gay and transgender people fear could lead to arrests and prosecutions.

The court approved a request from the Justice Ministry to recognise what it called “the international LGBT social movement” as extremist and to ban its activities.

The move is part of a pattern of increasing restrictions in Russia on expressions of sexual orientation and gender identity, including laws outlawing the promotion of “non-traditional” sexual relations and banning legal or medical changes of gender.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, expected shortly to announce that he will seek a new six-year term in March, has long sought to promote an image of Russia as a guardian of traditional moral values in contrast with a decadent West.

In a speech in 2022, he said the West was welcome to adopt “rather strange, in my view, newfangled trends like dozens of genders, and gay parades” but had no right to impose them on other countries.

Mr Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters before the court decision was announced that the Kremlin was “not following” the case and had no comment on it.

LGBT activists saw the decision as inevitable after the Nov 17 request by the Justice Ministry, which said – without giving examples – that “various signs and manifestations of extremist orientation, including the incitement of social and religious discord” had been identified in the activities of the LGBT movement in Russia.