Top French hotel school Vatel rocked by allegations of sexual harassment, verbal abuse

PARIS – Restaurant apprentices at a top hotel management school in France are refusing to work until bosses crack down on alleged sexual harassment, homophobic comments and insults from teachers.

The Vatel group boasts it rakes in 90 million euros (S$132 million) a year through its 50 hospitality institutes across the globe.

But since March 27, around 60 third-year undergraduates in Paris have refused to work in its restaurant to protest the behaviour of certain teachers there.

One female student, who agreed to speak on condition of anonymity, described a toxic working environment from her first year.

“They’d yell at us every day. They’d tell me, ‘You’re just a piece of s***’. I was so anxious that in the morning I’d cry and in the evening I’d throw up’,” she said.

Top French chefs in 2014 publicly called for an end to the “hazing-like violence” that has plagued some of the country’s feted kitchens.

More than eight years later, students at Vatel say there is still work to be done.

Third-year trainees have continued to attend classes but refuse to work in the restaurant.

A second female student said its head pastry chef touched her back and stroked her arms from her first week of training.

She reported his “inappropriate behaviour” to management, but “nothing ever came of it”, she said.

Burning hot saucepan

Both said they often had to comfort first-year students in tears, after the same pastry chef had whispered obscene remarks in their ear or slapped them on the buttocks with a spatula.

A third young woman, like the first two asking to remain anonymous, concurred.

He often “grabbed my neck, asking me what I had done with my boyfriend over the weekend”, she said.

The three women said two other chefs also yelled at students.

“They often lose their temper, insult students, tell them they’re useless, and that they’ll never succeed,” the third witness said.