Top EU officials to visit Ukraine in February

BRUSSELS - More than a dozen senior EU officials will meet with members of the Ukrainian government in Kyiv on Feb 2, a day before the EU-Ukraine summit, a European Commission spokeswoman said on Thursday.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will meet European Council and European Commission presidents Charles Michel and Ursula von der Leyen on Feb 3 to discuss financial and military support for their fight against Russia’s invasion.

The Ukrainian presidency had previously announced the summit would take place between the presidents in Kyiv but the European Council has not confirmed the location.

European Commission spokeswoman Dana Spinant told AFP that “around 15 commissioners” – out of 27 – could visit Kyiv for the meeting, confirming a report by Politico.

The commissioners taking part are those handling portfolios relevant to Ukraine, such as “financial matters, the question of EU membership or energy”, she said, adding that the list had yet to be finalised.

The visit demonstrates “the extent of our work with Ukraine” and shows the EU’s support for the country, she added. AFP