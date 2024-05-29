Too small to police, too big to ignore: Telegram is the app dividing Europe

BRUSSELS - Minutes after Slovakia’s Russia-friendly Prime Minister Robert Fico was shot, social media was awash with conspiracy theories.

The attacker’s wife was a refugee from Ukraine. He was linked to a high-profile government critic. And Mr Fico’s security guard was plotting against the premier.

All those rumours were later rebutted by Slovak authorities. But not before they had gone viral on Telegram.

The messaging app has become a key weapon for pro-Kremlin accounts to spread disinformation aimed at undermining support for Ukraine.

More recently, Russian intelligence officers have used it to recruit petty criminals to carry out acts of sabotage across European capitals.

These incidents trade off Telegram’s key advantage: It’s largely unaccountable.

That’s what most antagonises European officials, who’ve made the fight against fake news a top priority ahead of continent-wide elections in June.

For all their new powers to regulate information online, they are largely powerless to rein in Telegram.

“Disinformation is spreading openly and completely unchecked on Telegram,” Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas told Bloomberg.

Requests to remove disturbing content frequently go unanswered, she said: “We know that other member states have similar problems.”

A typical pro-Russian propaganda campaign relies on a barrage of online techniques.

These include social media posts, stories on state media outlets, fabricated news stories designed to mimic the look of legitimate websites, and anonymous comments on real ones.

Telegram – owned by a Russian who left the country a decade ago – functions as a central node in that ecosystem. It has become a kind of bridge that propaganda groups use to blast their content into active social communities, with the goal of amplifying their narratives to a wider audience.