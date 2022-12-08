Time magazine names Ukraine's Zelensky 'Person of the Year'

NEW YORK - Time magazine named President Volodymyr Zelensky as well as “the spirit of Ukraine” as its 2022 person of the year on Wednesday, for the resistance the country has shown in the face of Russia’s invasion.

Calling Mr Zelensky’s decision to remain in Kyiv and rally his country “fateful,” Time editor-in-chief Edward Felsenthal said this year’s decision was “the most clear-cut in memory.”

Since Russia’s Feb 24 invasion, President Zelensky has delivered daily speeches that are followed not only by Ukrainians but by citizens and governments around the globe.

He has appeared on the front lines and recently celebrated in the streets of Kherson when Ukraine pushed Russia from the critical southern city.

“His information offensive shifted the geopolitical weather system, setting off a wave of action that swept the globe,” Mr Felsenthal wrote in announcing the winner.

“Whether the battle for Ukraine fills one with hope or with fear, Volodymyr Zelensky galvanised the world in a way we haven’t seen in decades,” Mr Felsenthal added.

Mr Zelensky’s response to the Russian invasion has transformed the 44-year-old former comedian from an embattled leader of a struggling European outlier to a global household name.

He has also become the standard-bearer of opposition to Russian leader Vladimir Putin, who himself was Time’s person of the year in 2007.

Mr Zelensky, who was born in the southern industrial city of Kryvyi Rih in the heart of a mainly Russian-speaking region, has presented his country as the front line in a broader conflict.