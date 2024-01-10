Time for diplomacy in Ukraine, Italy's defence minister says

ROME - The time has come for diplomacy to pave the way for peace between Russia and Ukraine, Italy's defence minister said on Jan 10, adding that firm Western support for Kyiv was crucial to ensure serious negotiations.

Mr Guido Crosetto told Parliament the 2023 Ukrainian counteroffensive had not produced the desired result and the military situation had to be viewed with realism.

"From this perspective ... it would seem that the time has come for incisive diplomacy, alongside military support, because there are a number of important signals coming from both sides," Mr Crosetto said.

Russia is progressively showing willingness to negotiate and safeguard its economy, while Ukraine's stance appears less uncompromising than before, he said.

"All of this must be taken into consideration on the path towards negotiations to stop the conflict and the subsequent process of normalisation of relations, not only of Russia with Ukraine, but also with Western countries," he said.

Russia has said it is ready for peace talks if Ukraine takes account of "new realities", suggesting an acknowledgement that Russia controls about 17.5 per cent of Ukrainian territory.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has rejected any notion that Moscow is interested in talks.

He told the Economist magazine in January that Russia would only agree to a pause in fighting if it needed a break to replenish its army.

"In Ukraine, the domestic front appears to be no longer as united as in the past in supporting President Zelensky's policy, highlighting some divergences in the political discourse," Mr Crosetto said.

Mr Zelensky has embarked on a flurry of international trips in recent weeks, trying to shore up Western support amid warnings that the Ukrainian military is running low on weaponry.

Italy in December passed a decree allowing it to carry on sending war supplies to Ukraine until the end of 2024.

The government of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni also agreed to send Kyiv more materials to boost its defences.

Mr Crosetto, a strong supporter of Kyiv and a senior member of Ms Meloni's Brothers of Italy party, reiterated that any peace talks had to clearly recognise Russia's aggression against Ukraine in February 2022.

"The full territorial integrity and recognised borders of Ukraine remain the goal of the entire international community," he said. REUTERS