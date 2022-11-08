TikTok urged by record labels to share more revenue, royalties

LONDON – TikTok has attracted more than one billion users with videos set to music. Now the world’s largest record labels want the social media app to pay for those songs.

Universal Music Group, Sony Music Entertainment and Warner Music Group are asking TikTok to share the advertising revenue and increase the royalties it pays them for rights, according to people familiar with the talks. The companies have been negotiating all year and are trying to reach a deal before their contracts expire in the coming months, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the talks are private.

As TikTok has grown in popularity, it has become one of the music industry’s most powerful kingmakers. Record labels rely on TikTok to identify promising artistes and to market new releases. It’s the single most important marketing tool the companies have, according to Mr Mark Mulligan, an analyst with Midia Research.

The social media app has started to profit from its popularity. It earned US$4 billion (S$5.6 billion) in revenue last year and is on track for US$12 billion in 2022, according to the research firm eMarketer. The music companies want TikTok to share more of that money, compensating them with a cut of advertising sales based on the number of plays their artistes get. An executive at one of the major labels said that TikTok should be paying between two and ten times more than its existing agreement, based on similar relationships with other platforms with large audiences, such as Facebook and YouTube.

The music groups are weighing how to best increase their payouts from TikTok without getting into a public dispute with one of their most important partners. TikTok has positioned itself as a promotional tool that doesn’t need to pay in the same way as Spotify or YouTube. It’s a complement to music listening, not a replacement for it, the company argues.

“We are committed to creating value for rights holders, songwriters and artistes when their music is used, and are proud of the deals we’ve struck and the growing revenue stream we’ve delivered to the industry in a few short years,” Mr Ole Obermann, TikTok’s global head of music, said in a statement. Mr Obermann previously worked as the chief digital officer at Warner Music.

Music companies first licensed rights to TikTok when it was a small, lip-syncing app that didn’t make money. TikTok paid the large music groups a flat fee to use music from their catalogs in videos shared across the social media platform.

Now, most songs that top the charts owe at least some of their audience to their popularity on TikTok. TikTok drives its users to platforms like Spotify, which pays the industry based on the number of plays. However, if a song becomes a massive viral hit on TikTok, that doesn’t translate into any more revenue from TikTok.

Sony, Warner and Universal announced their current deals with the company in November 2020, January 2021 and February 2021, respectively. The companies continued to collect flat fees, instead of a cut of revenue, in part because TikTok was just starting to figure out its advertising business. These contracts last for two years, although the parties tend to reach short-term extensions during negotiations rather than let the contracts lapse.

TikTok’s deal with Merlin, which represents independent labels, expired at the start of the year and the two sides have used short-term extensions to avoid needing to remove music from the service.

“Record labels and publishers gave TikTok a license to monetise their catalogs while they figured out how it works,” said Mr Mulligan. “They have now figured it out.”

TikTok is eating into advertising sales at competitors such as YouTube and Snap, so the timing sounds right from the record companies’ perspective. Many executives believe TikTok should share revenue from advertising, and its owner ByteDance, should create a paid music service that operates globally. ByteDance could then use TikTok to feed users into its subscription product.

ByteDance already created a paid music service called Resso in 2019 and introduced it in three markets: Indonesia, Brazil and India. Resso has tens of millions of monthly active users, according to people familiar with the business, but the service has thus far struggled to convert many of them into paying subscribers.

ByteDance has been seeking the rights to expand Resso into about a dozen new territories for more than a year. It has asked partners to reduce its fees, offering to pay less than peers such as Spotify and Apple Music. Rights holders have balked, and Sony took down its music from Resso earlier this year.

“We’re unable to comment on commercial negotiations,” a TikTok spokesman said. “We are working with Sony to bring their catalogue back to Resso.”