TikTok finds 'partner' in Europe to offer security reassurances

PARIS - TikTok has found a partner in Europe to guarantee that users’ data is not transferred to China, a company executive said on Friday, after the European Union banned the app on work devices.

The EU’s main concern is over data protection as fears rise in the West over how much access the short video sharing app could give Beijing to sensitive user data from around the world.

Mr Theo Bertram, TikTok’s vice-president of European public policy, said the company wanted to offer reassurances after the bloc’s bans.

“There are genuine concerns that Western governments have about China and therefore (TikTok) as a company whose founder was Chinese.

“I think there is a higher obligation on us to demonstrate how we keep users’ data secure,” Mr Bertram told AFP.

The EU’s three main institutions have in the past two weeks ordered a purge of the Chinese-owned app from devices including phones and laptops used for work.

Denmark’s parliament this week told MPs and all staff to remove the app from mobile devices because of the “risk of spying”.

The United States has already banned the app from federal devices.

TikTok’s parent company ByteDance is also under investigation by the Irish privacy regulator over whether it violated the EU’s data protection law, the GDPR, with its processing of children’s personal data and transfers of data to China.